AIADMK united on keeping Sasikala family out of the party: Palaniswami

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said the AIADMK was “united” in not allowing any member of the V K Sasikala family back into the party, days after the ousted interim general secretary gave ample hints that she will soon take the political plunge.

Palaniswami, who was chosen by Sasikala as Chief Minister in February 2016 before she proceeded to Bengaluru to serve a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, maintained that the long-time aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was not a member of the AIADMK.

“She (Sasikala) is not with the AIADMK. Above all, she stated before the elections that she was quitting politics. She is not talking to any AIADMK leader or cadre. She is only talking to the AMMK cadre. But some people are trying to create confusion in the AIADMK (using Sasikala’s outreach),” Palaniswami told reporters at the party headquarters here.

Palaniswami, who is the joint coordinator of AIADMK, and refuted reports of any rift between him and coordinator O Panneerselvam. The Leader of Opposition said he came to the headquarters as Friday was an “auspicious day” and there was no formal meeting, in response to questions on OPS being absent.

Though they never shared the best of relations, OPS and EPS were forced to put up a united face in the run-up to the assembly elections.

After the party's defeat, the differences between them widened, and they now function independently by releasing separate statements on matters of public importance.

Though Palaniswami said Sasikala has “quit politics”, a statement issued by the former AIADMK leader on March 3 had merely said she was “stepping aside” from politics. Palaniswami’s comments on Sasikala comes days after she spoke to her supporters over the phone and assured them that she will come soon and “set right” the AIADMK.

Responding further to questions on Sasikala, Palaniswami said AIADMK deputy coordinator K P Munusamy has also reiterated the party’s position vis-à-vis Sasikala.

“He (Munusamy) has made it clear that she (Sasikala) has no place in the AIADMK. She is not part of the AIADMK. Party cadre is clear that none from the (Sasikala) family should be taken back into the party. We went to election after deciding on this,” Palaniswami said.