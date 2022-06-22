Amid Maharashtra political crisis, Sanjay Raut hints at dissolution of state Legislative Assembly

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
महाराष्ट्रातील राजकीय घडामोडींचा प्रवास विधान सभा बरखास्तीचया दिशेने..
— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 22, 2022
"The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha," he tweeted.
