Raut hints at dissolution of Assembly as crisis worsens

Amid Maharashtra political crisis, Sanjay Raut hints at dissolution of state Legislative Assembly

  • Jun 22 2022, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 12:04 ist

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Wednesday hinted at the dissolution of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

"The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha," he tweeted.

Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra
India News
Indian Politics
Maha Vikas Aghadi

