Shah, Nadda inaugurate new BJP office in Guwahati

Amit Shah, J P Nadda inaugurate new BJP office in Guwahati, to address rally later

Nadda will depart from the state soon, while Shah will proceed to hold a meeting on narcotics with the chief ministers

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Oct 08 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 14:52 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during inauguration of newly constructed state BJP office in Guwahati, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda inaugurated the party's newly-constructed state office at Beltola in the Assam capital and are set to address a rally of party workers on Saturday, according to their scheduled programmes.

Nadda will depart from the state after that, while Shah will proceed to hold a meeting on narcotics with the chief ministers, chief secretaries and director-generals of police of the Northeastern states.

Also Read | Modi, Shah to finalise candidates: Gujarat BJP chief

The Union minister, who is on a three-day visit to Assam from Friday, will also chair a review meeting on the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) in the evening.

On Sunday, Shah will offer prayers at Kamakhya Temple and address the plenary session of the North East Council (NEC) at the Administrative Staff College.

He will leave for Dergaon in Golaghat district to inaugurate the state-level superintendents of police conference on Sunday afternoon. He will then leave for New Delhi from Jorhat airport.

