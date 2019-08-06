Article 370: Adhir lands Cong in soup over J-K remark

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday embarrassed his party as he sought to know from the government if the issue of Kashmir was an internal matter of India when the UN has been monitoring it since 1948, in a remark on the floor of the House which he later clarified.

“You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN. Is that an internal matter? I am in doubt, please clarify. We signed the Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. My question is that how come Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) become our internal matter?” he asked the government in Lok Sabha.

He was speaking in the House on the move to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and reorganise the state.

“S Jaishankar (External Affairs Minister) told Mike Pompeo a few days ago that Kashmir is a bilateral matter, so don't interfere in it. We want to know whether it is an internal matter or bilateral matter. I am only asking for clarification,” Adhir said triggering an immediate protest from the treasury benches.

Signs of discomfiture with Adhir's remark were visible on the face of the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi who was sitting next to him. Sonia was seen gesticulating apparently to suggest Adhir to mind what he was saying.

In his response, a visibly furious Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Adhir, insisting him to clarify if it was his party's stand that the UN can monitor Kashmir.

“You don't consider Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India? What are you saying? Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Whenever I say Jammu and Kashmir, PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) comes under it. I am being aggressive because you didn't think that PoK comes under Jammu and Kashmir. We can die for it," Shah said in his response.

Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" erupted from the treasury benches on the home minister's reply.

Union minister Smriti Irani also raised an objection to Adhir's remarks, saying “This is India's internal matter. You are an Indian. Speak in favour of India.”

Adhir later clarified before the media, saying those in the government were trying to “manufacture” a controversy out of his remarks while he was “simply” seeking clarification on India's stand on the Kashmir after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganisation of the state.

“Everything that I have stated is there on the records of Parliament. I request all concerned media persons and the government that they should not indulge in cut and paste policy but see what I said in its entirety,” he said.