Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Uddhav Thackeray; seeks Sena support in tussle against Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday to seek support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.
He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi. Kejriwal, the AAP's national convener, will also meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to seek his support against the Centre's ordinance.
#WATCH | We all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called 'opposition' parties in fact they (Centre) should be called 'opposition' since they are against Democracy and Constitution: Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/gk3izB2sLZ
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023
On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance.
Also Read | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, his deputy DKS to visit Delhi on May 24, likely to discuss cabinet expansion with Congress leadership
The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.
The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.
Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
French Open men's singles: Three talking points
This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg
Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil
DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'
M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future
Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners