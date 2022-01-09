Assembly Elections 2022: How to use cVIGIL app to report MCC violations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced that five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- will go to the polls between February 10 and March 7 with the counting of votes on March 10.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra also said with the announcement of poll dates Model Code of Conduct comes into force, and highlighted various efforts by the EC to identify violations.

"Our cVIGIL application should be used by voters to report any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, distribution of money and freebies. Within 100 minutes of complaint, ECI officials will reach the place of the offence," he said.

The MCC is a set of rules put in force by the Election Commission of India to guarantee free and fair elections. It is a set of norms that have evolved with political parties consenting to abide by the principles embodied in the said code. It also binds them to respect and observe it in its letter and spirit.

It is generally expected that candidates will not engage in violation of any rules the ECI has put in place. However, to ensure that politicians toe the line, the poll body has an app to help citizens report any violation they see.

Here's how you can use the app to report a violation:

Launched in 2018, the app, called cVIGIL, is available on the Play Store. Once you download the app, you can log into it, or even go anonymous, to register your complaint.

To register the complaint, the app will require you to allow access to your phone's camera and storage. Alternatively, you can do the same through the cVIGIL website.

Once you have logged in, the app will show a list of these probable MCC violations: Money Distribution, Gifts/Coupons Distribution, Liquor Distribution, Posters/Banners without permission, Display of Firearms, Intimidation, Vehicles or Convoys without permission, Paid News, Property Defacement, Transportation of voters on polling day, Campaigning within 200 meters of the polling booth., Campaigning during the ban period, Religious or communal speeches/messages, Use of speakers beyond the permitted time, Putting posters without a declaration, Transportation of public for rallies.

After determining which category the violation comes under, you can record a video of under two minutes or take photographs and upload it through the app. Once uploaded, you should fill in the relevant details and submit the complaint.

The ECI has pointed out that through the cVIGIL mobile app, the "common man has been given a power similar to that of an election observer, as they can lodge complaints of violation of the MCC, which will serve as an important link between the citizens and the Commission and can also help in making the by-elections fair, clean and transparent."

