Assembly Polls 2022: Three special observers of EC review poll preparedness in Punjab

Three special observers of the Election Commission (EC) reviewed Punjab's preparedness on Friday for the February 20 state Assembly polls. They expressed satisfaction and confidence that the polls would be held in a free, fair and transparent manner, according to an official statement issued here. Meanwhile, BJP's JP Nadda will be addressing multiple rallies in Uttar Pradesh today. Stay tuned for live updates.
People of UP will bid farewell to opposition parties after election: Maurya
UttarPradeshdeputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that after March 10 people of state will bid a farewell to Samajwadi Party alliance, Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
"As the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power, nobody had to leave UP. Only those malcontents are leaving UP, who used to torture innocent people,” he said.
Will not share Mahadayi water with Karnataka: Goa Congress manifesto
The Congress in Goa on Friday promised to leave “no stone unturned” to not allow Karnataka to avail the Mahadayi river water, which the party in its election manifesto claimed was “gifted” to Karnataka by the incumbent BJP-led coalition government.
Read More
Amid Jat anger at BJP, Amit Shah looks to lure Jayant Chaudhary
Is the BJP sounding desperate that it is inviting Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary to join hands with it in Uttar Pradesh? Else, why would Union Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigning intensely in western UP, reach out to Chaudhury, an ally of BJP rival Samajwadi Party (SP), twice in less than 10 days?
Read More
Punjab polls: SSM gets ‘cot’ as election symbol
The SSM, a political front of farmers, on Friday said it has been allotted a 'cot' as the party symbol for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls.
The development comes days after theElectionCommission ofIndiaapproved the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) as the name of a political party subject to fulfilling certain conditions for the formal registration.
Three special observers of EC review poll preparedness in Punjab
Threespecialobserversof the Election Commission (EC)reviewedPunjab'spreparednesson Friday for the February 20 state Assemblypolls.
They expressed satisfaction and confidence that thepollswould be held in a free, fair and transparent manner, according to an official statement issued here.
SpecialgeneralobserverVinod Zutshi,specialpoliceobserverRajnikant Mishra andspecialexpenditureobserverHimlani Kashyap held areviewmeeting withPunjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju at his office here.
BJP, allies announce 11-point 'Sankalp' document for Punjab polls
Fast track courts for sacrilege incidents, free power up to 300 units, 33 per cent reservation for women in the police force, debt waiver for farmers having up to five acres of land are among many promises made by theBJPand itsalliesPLC and SAD (Sanyukt) for the February 20PunjabAssemblypolls.