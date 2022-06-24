Attack at Rahul Gandhi's office at Wayanad triggers widespread protests in Kerala

Activists of the CPI(M)'s student wing Students' Federation of India (SFI) attacked the office of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad in Kerala on Friday, leading to widespread violent protests by Congress-led United Democratic Front across the state.

Even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) leadership condemned the attack, Congress alleged that the attack was plotted by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to please the BJP government at the Centre.

The attack was carried out alleging that Gandhi, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, was not interfering to address the concerns of the people over recent Supreme Court directive to declare a one-kilometre area around protected forests, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks as ecologically sensitive zones (ESZ).

Congress questioned the rationale of staging a protest over the issue against the Congress MP's office. Moreover, Gandhi had also sent a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, said party leaders.

SFI activists staged a protest march to the MP office at Kalpetta in Wayanad in the afternoon. As the office shutters were pulled down in view of the protest, the workers entered the building through windows and attacked the office. A picture of Mahatma Gandhi was allegedly damaged and two Congress workers suffered injuries.

Protesting the incident, Congress workers staged violent demonstrations in the town and staged a sit-in in front of the district police chief's office, alleging police lapses in preventing the attack and sought action against the SFI activists. Party workers also staged demonstrations in many parts of the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that he strongly condemned the incident and assured stern action against the accused. CPI(M) state leaders also flayed the incident.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that the attack on Gandhi's office was part of a political conspiracy of the CPI(M) and the BJP. Satheesan said that Vijayan was trying to please the Centre as central agencies were probing into the smuggling allegations against him.

Both the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala have been staging hartals and demonstrations at various parts of the state over the last couple of weeks in protest against declaring one kilometre around protected forests, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks as ESZ.