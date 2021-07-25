Attacks on BJP workers continue unabated in Bengal, party to carry on protests: Dilip Ghosh

Giving a call for a week-long demonstration against post-poll violence in Bengal, the BJP on Sunday said “TMC goons” continue to attack its workers, notwithstanding the admonishments by the Calcutta high court and the NHRC.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh claimed over 30 members of the saffron camp were killed in attacks orchestrated by the state's ruling party since the assembly results were declared on May 2.

Ghosh, who attended the BJP youth wing meeting during the day, said his party, as part of its ‘Paschimbanga Banchao Saptaho' programme (weeklong stir to save Bengal), will take out rallies in different parts of the state from August 9-16.

“Law and order has collapsed in the state. The ruling party continues to attack BJP workers, despite the high court chiding and the observations made by the National Human Rights Commission,” he said.

Read | BJP links TMC's 'Khela Hobe Divas' with 'Direct Action Day' of 1946

Thousands of BJP activists and their families have been rendered homeless since May 2, he stated.

An inquiry panel, formed by the NHRC chairman on a direction of the Calcutta High Court, has stated in its report that the situation in the state of West Bengal is a "manifestation of law of ruler, instead of rule of law".

It has recommended a CBI probe into "grievous offences like murder and rape".

Seeking to know why the Mamata Banerjee government has chosen August 16 to mark its ‘Khela Hobe' Divas, the senior BJP leader said it was on this date in 1946 the Muslim League had given a call for Direct Action Day.

"The BJP will continue its democratic protests against the murderous TMC government, which is now conspiring to increase the ferocity of its attacks in the garb of ‘Khela Hobe Divas'. August 16 reminds us of the Great Calcutta Killings. The Muslim League had proclaimed Direct Action day on this date in 1946, and the waters of Hooghly river had turned red with blood."

He further said that the BJP would observe 'Paschimbanga Banchao Divas' (Save West Bengal Day) August 16 – the last day of the weeklong agitation – and pay tribute to the party's ideologue Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, also the founder of Jana Sangh, as he had played a pivotal role in saving Bengal from the clutches of Muslim League.

Echoing him, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state president Saumitra Khan said the youth wing of teh saffron party will organise 'Kolkata Chalo' programme in August "to protest the misrule of the Mamata Banerjee government".

Slamming the BJP over its assertions, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the BJP is trying to give a communal colour to August 16 for no reason, as the TMC has already announced that it would dedicate the day to 16 young football lovers who were killed in violence during a match on August this day in 1980.

"They (BJP leaders) are like vultures eyeing carcasses on the dumping ground. People of Bengal are aware of their intentions," he added.

Earlier in the day, the state BJP chief, when approached by reporters, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "beg for funds with folded hands, having misused central resources".

The CM had told reporters on Friday that the prime minister has granted her time for a meeting during her scheduled Delhi visit in the last week of July, but did not specify the date.