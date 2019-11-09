Ayodhya: Opposition responds in different ways

Several welcomed, some others spoke about taking everyone along, a few raised questions while some others kept stoic silence -- the Opposition camp on Saturday responded to the Ayodhya judgement in different ways even as all of them appealed for maintaining peace and not getting influenced by rabble rousers.

Opposition parties like Congress, JD(S), DMK, RJD, RLSP, CPI, NCP and AAP either welcomed the judgement or said they respect the verdict while CPI(M) said "certain premises" in the judgement are "questionable". AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi said Supreme Court was "not infallible" and it was a victory of "faith over facts".

Interestingly, there was no reaction from Trinamool Congress prompting West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh to accuse it of keep quiet when it comes to taking a stand on issues related to national and social interests.

The Congress Working Committee, which met here on Saturday morning, issued a statement and said that it respects the verdict and appealed to all to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony.

"It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages," the CWC said.

Articulating the Congress stand, its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told a press conference, "we are in favour of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya." However, he said the verdict has also closed the doors for the BJP and others to politicise the Ram temple issue.

"The decision of the Supreme Court in Ayodhya case cannot be a matter of credit or discredit to any individual, group of people and whosoever does that, doesn't understand the tradition of Lord Ram," he said.

The main Left parties CPI(M) and CPI differed as the latter did not share its partners' concern, saying the judgement should be seen in the "larger perspective of ethics, justice and secularism".

"The CPI(M) has always maintained that the issue should be resolved by a judicial verdict if a negotiated settlement was not possible. While this judgement has provided a judicial resolution to this fractious issue there are certain premises of the judgement which are questionable," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told DH, "the court has held the Babri Masjid demolition is illegal. Now, the demolition case should be expedited and guilty must be punished. Also, it should ensure that no such disputes on religious places are again raised and utilised."

DMK president Stalin said all sections should accept the verdict and he firmly believe it will be taken forward in a way upholding communal harmony, and without harming the country's plurality.

However, Owaisi said the apex court was "supreme but not infallible. Do I not have the right to express dissatisfaction with a judgement?...We cannot do a trade-in with a mosque site, its not a personal property. We have full faith in the Constitution, we were fighting for our rights, we don't need five acre land as donation. We should reject this offer, don't patronise us."

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "after hearing the arguments of all parties, the Supreme Court gave their verdict today unanimously. We welcome the judgement. Today SC gave a decision on a controversy of several decades. The years-old dispute ended today. I appeal to all people to maintain peace and harmony."

"I respect the apex court's verdict (on Ayodhya) from the bottom of my heart. Every temple, mosque, Gurudwara, Church belong to all of us. Nothing and no one is outsider. We all are one," Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.