Beating Retreat: Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Abide With Me' is back in the list

Faced with stiff criticism, the Defence Ministry has decided to reinstate Abide With Me – Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn – in the Beating Retreat ceremony after dropping the song for the first time since 1950.

Nearly two weeks ago, Defence Ministry officials said the Christian song, written by Scottish poet Henry Francis Lyte in the nineteenth century and composed by William Henry Monk would not be played as a matter of routine. No further explanation was offered.

The hymn was an integral part of the Republic Day celebration as it was a favourite of Mahatma, who heard it first time when he visited the kingdom of Mysore.

The Rajnath Singh-led ministry's decision of received widespread criticism from many who used the public platforms to fondly remember the nostalgia associated with the hymn and how Beating Retreat could not even be imagined without it.

“The words are clearly Christian, about God. But they are in their core about that source, whatever one may call it, of strength that is needed by those who feel vulnerable, insecure, bereft. It is about wanting to survive loss, outlast bereavement. And to overcome grief. The words are universal, the tune human,” Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former West Bengal Governor and a diplomat wrote in an article.

“Who does the verse affront? What does it offend? Has anyone been, can anything be, hurt by a song that is about the healing of hurt?” he said, observing that the song reminded every one sacrifice of the brave hearts who had laid down their lives for the country and their kin who endured the loss so bravely.

The Beating Retreat programme schedule now shows Abide With Me will be played by the massed band of three services preceded by Vande Mataram towards the end of the show. It would be followed by the evergreen Sare Jahan Se Acha, bringing down the curtains on the Republic Day festivities. On Wednesday, the military bands also practised it.

The 71st Republic Day will be the first one when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial that was inaugurated last February.