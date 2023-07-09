WB Guv to brief Amit Shah on panchayat poll violence

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose flies to Delhi, likely to submit report on panchayat poll violence to Amit Shah

Bose has accused SEC Rajiva Sinha of failing to discharge his duties during the panchayat elections.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 09 2023, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 22:05 ist
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday flew to New Delhi, where he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the violence that took place during the panchayat elections in the state, an official said.

At least 15 people were killed in violence during polling in the state on Saturday.

Also Read | Bengal SEC orders repolling on July 10 in booths where voting declared void

"The governor is visiting Delhi. He is supposed to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the panchayat polls held in West Bengal on Saturday," the official told PTI.

Bose is likely to meet Shah on Monday morning, he said, adding that the governor has prepared a report on his views after visiting violence-hit areas in the backdrop of the rural polls.

On the polling day, the state governor had visited various places, mostly in North 24 Parganas district, and taken stock of the situation.

Incidentally, the governor had visited places in the state where people were killed during incidents of clashes between political parties in the run-up to the polls.

Bose had visited Bhangar and Canning in South 24 Parganas district before meeting family members of a victim in Dinhata in Cooch Behar. He had also met the relatives of another deceased person in Basanti.

He has also opened a 'peace home' at the Raj Bhavan to address the grievances of common people.

Bose has accused State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha of failing to discharge his duties during the panchayat elections.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

C V Ananda Bose
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics
Amit Shah
Panchayat elections

Related videos

What's Brewing

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims

Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims

India is snakebite capital of the world

India is snakebite capital of the world

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

 