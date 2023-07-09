Bengal SEC orders repolling on July 10 in booths where voting declared void

The West Bengal State Election Commission announced that repolling will be held on Monday in all booths where voting for the rural elections has been declared void.
The SEC, which held a meeting on Sunday evening, went through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places, and passed the order, an official said.
Also Read | BJP alleges central forces 'deliberately' not deployed in West Bengal panchayat polls
Among districts where repolling was announced, Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 112.
Violence-hit Nadia will see repolling in 89 booths, while North and South 24 Parganas districts will witness repolling in 46 and 36 booths respectively.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne
Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals
'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days
Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims
India is snakebite capital of the world
Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising
Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft