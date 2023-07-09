Bengal SEC orders repolling in booths where voting void

Bengal SEC orders repolling on July 10 in booths where voting declared void

Among districts where repolling was announced, Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 112.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 09 2023, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 21:26 ist
A woman drops a ballot paper while casting her vote for the panchayat elections, in Nadia, Saturday, Nadia, July 8, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The West Bengal State Election Commission announced that repolling will be held on Monday in all booths where voting for the rural elections has been declared void.

The SEC, which held a meeting on Sunday evening, went through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places, and passed the order, an official said.

Also Read | BJP alleges central forces 'deliberately' not deployed in West Bengal panchayat polls

Among districts where repolling was announced, Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 112.

Violence-hit Nadia will see repolling in 89 booths, while North and South 24 Parganas districts will witness repolling in 46 and 36 booths respectively.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
West Bengal
poll violence

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Wimbledon: Umpire warns fans not to uncork champagne

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims

Zelenskyy, Duda pay tribute to WW2 massacre victims

India is snakebite capital of the world

India is snakebite capital of the world

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Lanka marks 1st anniversary of July 9 people’s uprising

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

Harvard scientist says he found parts from alien craft

 