Bengaluru court tells Twitter to block Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra accounts

A Bengaluru court has ordered the blocking of the Twitter handles of the Congress party as well as its mass movement, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in a copyright infringement suit.
The suit has been filed by MRT Music and alleges that the handles illegally used sound recordings of the film KGF-Chapter 2.
Also Read | Rahul Gandhi booked for unauthorised use of KGF-2 music in Bharat Jodo Yatra
