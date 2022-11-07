Bengaluru court tells Twitter to block Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra accounts

Court tells Twitter to block Cong, Bharat Jodo accounts

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 07 2022, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 20:00 ist
The Congress flag. DH File Photo

A Bengaluru court has ordered the blocking of the Twitter handles of the Congress party as well as its mass movement, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in a copyright infringement suit.

The suit has been filed by MRT Music and alleges that the handles illegally used sound recordings of the film KGF-Chapter 2.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi booked for unauthorised use of KGF-2 music in Bharat Jodo Yatra

More to follow... 

Congress
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Twitter
Indian Politics
India News

