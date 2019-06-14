Bihar CM announces ex-gratia for families of victims

Two days after 14 people were killed in lightning and thunderstorms in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the victims.

According to information available from the disaster management department, five persons each died in Patna and Nalanda, three were killed in East Champaran and one in Samastipur as lightning struck parts of the state.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his grief over the deaths due to thunderstorm and lightning. He has announced immediate payment Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the victims as ex-gratia," an official release said.

Kumar has also directed government officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured on Wednesday and prayed for their speedy recovery, the release added.