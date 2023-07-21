BJP alleges 'massive corruption' in Rajasthan govt's free ration kit scheme, stages walkout from Assembly

Opposition BJP legislators on Friday staged a walkout from the Rajasthan Assembly, alleging "massive corruption" in the Congress government's scheme to provide free ration kits to more than one crore people every month ahead of the elections.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, deputy leader of opposition Satish Poonia alleged that corruption has been "institutionalised" in the Ashok Gehlot-led state government.

"The corruption has been institutionalised in Rajasthan in the last four-and-half-years, and Annapurna food packet scheme is just another example," said Poonia in the House.

He said the free ration kit scheme is a "well-planned conspiracy" to promote corruption.

"If the same scheme had come in 2018, as soon as the government was formed, I would have been happy that food grains would go to a poor person's house. But what justice can one expect from the government, which is deep-buried in corruption," Poonia said.

Annapurna scheme is just to woo the voters. it is a clear and visible example of corruption to give benefits to "loved ones", he alleged.

The Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan later this year.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced 'Mukhyamantri Nishulk Annapurna Food Packet' scheme for approximately one crore NFSA (National Food Security Act) families every month. In this packet, one kilogram each of pulse, sugar and salt, one litre edible oil and spices will be made available to these families. An expenditure of Rs 3,000 crore will be incurred on this.

BJP MLA Anita Bhadhel said there was a "dispute" between the chief minister and the Food Supply minister over the scheme. The scheme was shifted from the Food Department to the Cooperative Department, she said.

"Once the Budget is passed, it cannot be changed without the approval of the assembly. But despite this, the government first gave it to the cooperative to do corruption and then made a provision for tendering through collectors," Bhadel said.

The chief minister is now saying that instead of food packets, Rs 300 will be deposited in the account (of these families), she said.

"Why do you want to do corruption through such schemes? Why do you want to loot the hard-earned money of the public?" she asked.

Opposition BJP MLAs raised from their seats and entered the well of the House. They later staged a walkout.