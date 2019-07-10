BJP attacks Congress for disrupting RS proceedings

Attacking the Congress for disrupting Rajya Sabha proceedings, the BJP said political developments in Karnataka were problems within the Congress party and the BJP was not responsible for them.

"Entire political developments in Karnataka are Congress party internal problem and MLAs and Ministers rebelled against the Congress leadership. For this, the Congress should not blame the BJP," Information and Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters here.

The Karnataka political developments are a state issue and it can't be discussed in the Rajya Sabha, he said.

Even after the massive defeat in the Lok Sabha Polls, Congress has not learnt the lesson. With the desperation the party leaders disrupting the proceedings", he said.