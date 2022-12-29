BJP cashes in Rs 351 crore from Electoral Trusts while Cong got meagre Rs 18.44 crore: ADR

The BJP received Rs 351.50 crore or 72.17 per cent of the total donations made to political parties by Electoral Trusts in 2021-22, while the Congress received less than the TRS, Samajwadi Party, AAP and the YSR Congress, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Electoral trust is a non-profit organisation formed in India for orderly receiving of contributions from corporate entities and individuals to political parties.

It aims at improving transparency in the usage of funds for election-related expenses.

The BJP received nineteen times more donations than the Congress in 2021-22 from electoral trust, the ADR data showed. The total donations to the BJP were over 2.5 times of what went to the other nine parties.

The Association for Democratic Reforms, in its analysis of Electoral Trusts, said Rs 351.50 crore or 72.17 per cent of the total donations received by all political partiesin 2021-22 went to the BJP.

According to ADR, the Congress received Rs 18.44 crore from electoral trust, while the TRS received Rs 40 crore, Samajwadi Party Rs 27 crore, Aam Aadmi Party Rs 21.12 crore and YSR Congress Rs 20 crore.

The SAD received Rs 7 crore, Punjab Lok Congress Party Rs 1 crore, Goa Forward Party and DMK Rs 50 lakh each through electoral trust, the report said.

Electoral Trusts which have declared receiving contributions during FY 2021-22, have received a total amount of Rs 487.09 crore from corporates and individuals and distributed Rs 487.06 crore (99.99 per cent) to various political parties, the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

Eighty-nine corporate/business houses contributed Rs 475.80 crore to Electoral Trusts in FY 2021-22, 62 contributed Rs 456.30 crore to Prudent Electoral Trust, two corporates contributed Rs 10.00 crore to AB General Electoral Trust, three corporates contributed Rs 5 crore to Samaj Electoral Trust and 15 corporates contributed Rs 2.20 crore to Independent Electoral Trust.

The ADR said 40 individuals have contributed to Electoral Trusts in FY 2021-22, 13 individuals contributed Rs 8.53 crore to Prudent Electoral Trust, 15 individuals contributed Rs 2.61 crore to Independent Electoral Trust and 12 individuals gave a total of Rs 14.34 lakh to Small Donation Electoral Trust.

Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India Ltd contributed the highest amount worth Rs 70.00 crore amongst all donors of the Electoral Trusts, followed by Acrelor Mittal Design and Engg Centre Pvt Ltd with Rs 60 crore and Bharti Airtel Limited which contributed Rs 51 crore, to various Trusts, the report said.