BJP, Cong spar over Uzbekistan, Gambia medicine deaths

BJP, Congress spar over cough syrup related deaths in Uzbekistan, Gambia

'Made in India cough syrups seem to be deadly,' Jairam Ramesh said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 15:38 ist
Congress's Jairam Ramesh (left) and BJP's Amit Malviya (right). Credit: PTI, Facebook/amitmalviyabjp Photos

The alleged role of Indian pharma companies in the deaths of children abroad led to a verbal tussle between the BJP and the Congress on Thursday. While the opposition party asked the government to stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world and take the strictest action, the ruling party accused it of deriding India in its "hate" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian firm, official sources said on Thursday.

Before that, were reports linking the deaths of children in Gambia to India-made cough syrups. The Drugs Controller General of India had claimed the WHO drew a premature link.  

"Made in India cough syrups seem to be deadly. First it was the deaths of 70 kids in Gambia & now it is that of 18 children in Uzbekistan. Modi Sarkar must stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world & take strictest action," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.  

The BJP hit back with its IT department in-charge Amit Malviya replying, "The death of children in Gambia had nothing to do with the consumption of cough syrup made in India. That has been clarified by the Gambian authorities and DCGI, both. But blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit. Shameful."   

The DCGI said Gambia has informed, according to media, that there has been no direct causal relation established yet between cough syrup consumption and the deaths, and that certain children who had died had not consumed the syrup in question.  

The health ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the 18 children had consumed cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Congress
Gambia
Uzbekistan
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

 