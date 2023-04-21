BJP, Congress top leaders detour from Karnataka campaign into poll-bound Telangana

With Telangana elections scheduled to be held later this year, T-BJP and T-Congress leaders have started bringing their national leaders to the state for public rallies, making use of their poll campaign visits in neighboring Karnataka.

While BJP leader Amit Shah will address a rally at Chevella, near the border, on Sunday, after a three-day tour in Karnataka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is planning a large gathering on May 4 or 5 at Saroor Nagar in Hyderabad with Priyanka Gandhi as the chief guest.

Telangana is the next southern state to feel the political heat after the conclusion of Karnataka polls in May. The Assembly elections are due here by December.

“The Saroor Nagar meet, on May 4 or 5, will be to highlight the plight of unemployed youth in Telangana. Priyanka Gandhi, busy in the Karnataka election campaign, will come to Hyderabad (for rally) and go back to Karnataka. We will get clarity soon,” TPCC chief Revanth Reddy told reporters.

On Monday, Revanth and others had a brief interaction with Rahul Gandhi at the Hyderabad airport from where Rahul took a flight to New Delhi, after attending an election meeting at Bhalki near Bidar.

Both the Congress and the BJP are trying to dislodge K Chandrashekar Rao from the CM's seat, while the BRS is confident of a hat-trick term.

Especially, the BJP is seen as making an all out effort in the state, vying to gain power and thereby making Telangana its second destination in south India.

Accordingly, the saffron party has named its Chevella meet as “BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha.”

“We will make the meet a grand success to show our strength,” said TBJP chief Bandi Sanjay, while reviewing the public meeting arrangements on Thursday.

TSPSC recruitment exam paper leaks, KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha's alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam are among the issues at present over which the opposition parties are trying to corner the KCR government.

“BRS is facing public ire and the Telangana voters are ready to end KCR rule. The CM is prepared to join hands with the Congress, AIMIM, Left in order to defeat the BJP,” Bandi says.