BJP, Congress trade barbs over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification after Germany takes notice

There is a war of words between the BJP and Congress as Germany took note of Congress’s leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

In a tweet Thursday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked German foreign ministry and Richard Walker, Chief International Editor of Deutsche Welle, for "taking note of how the Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of Rahul Gandhi".

Thank you Germany Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker @rbsw for taking note of how the Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of @RahulGandhi https://t.co/CNy6fPkBi3 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 30, 2023

He tagged a tweet by Walker in which the senior journalist had posted a video of a German foreign ministry spokesperson reacting to Gandhi's disqualification.

Also Read: Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow on Tughlaq Lane by April 22

A host of BJP leaders attacked the Congress and Singh, accusing the party of inviting foreign interference in internal affairs.

Sharing a screenshot of Digivijaya Singh's tweet, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India's internal matters."

Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xHzGRzOYTz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 30, 2023

"Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji," Rijiju said.

Hitting back at Rijiju, Congress' media department head Pawan Khera said, "Mr. Rijiju, why divert from the main issue? The issue is that the Prime Minister cannot answer Rahul Gandhi's questions about Adani."

Mr. Rijiju, why divert from the main issue? The issue is that the Prime Minister cannot answer Rahul Gandhi’s questions about Adani.

Instead of misleading people, please answer the questions? https://t.co/dBK7ppMCFi — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) March 30, 2023

Instead of "misleading" people, please answer the questions, Khera said.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya also tagged Singh's tweet and said, "Shameful that Congress continues to lean on foreign agencies and seek their intervention in India's internal affairs."

"Rahul Gandhi had recently sought Europe and US intervention and now it is Digvijay Singh. But Law is the Law… Unless somebody thinks Law is not the Law for them," he said.

Let this be on record. For the first time in Independent India’s history, Congress leaders are pleading foreign powers to intervene in India’s democratic process and weigh in on our judicial decisions… It is a brazen attempt to undermine people’s will and India’s sovereignty… pic.twitter.com/4FDlsOrgkh — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 30, 2023

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill also hit out at the Congress, alleging that the party "celebrating Germany/US remarks on Rahul Gandhi's case shows their political desperation".

"Rejected by Indian voters now looking for acceptance by foreign powers is sad reality of Congress! Judiciary must take note of daily maligning of courts by Congress brigade!" he said.

Tagging Singh's tweet, BJP leader Vijay Chauthaiwale said on Twitter, "Look how happy @digvijaya_28 ji with comments from Germany. It only shows how they are desperate to involve external agencies in the domestic matters."

Look how happy @digvijaya_28 ji with comments from Germany. It only shows how they are desperate to involve external agencies in the domestic matters. https://t.co/Tvx5zda2i8 — Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) March 30, 2023

Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 23 after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.

Earlier this week, a US state department official had said the United States is watching the court case of Rahul Gandhi. The official had observed that the US continues to engage with India on the shared commitment towards democratic principles and the protection of human rights, including freedom of expression.