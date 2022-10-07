Your minister insulted Hindu gods, sack him: BJP to AAP

BJP demands sacking of AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for 'disrespecting' Hindu gods

No immediate reaction was available from Gautam, the social welfare minister  in the Kejriwal government

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 15:34 ist
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also demanded Gautam's sacking, claiming his action could lead to animosity between Hindu and Buddhist communities. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi BJP on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sack his minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, accusing him of showing disrespect towards Hindu gods.

No immediate reaction was available from Gautam, the social welfare minister  in the Kejriwal government.

Gautam, in a programme at Karol Bagh on Dussehra, showed "disrespect" towards Hindu deities in presence of thousands of people, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta charged during a press conference.

"This is not an isolated incident, it is in the character of the AAP to insult and disrespect Hindu gods and goddesses. We demand Kejriwal immediately expel Gautam from his Cabinet," Gupta said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also demanded Gautam's sacking, claiming his action could lead to animosity between Hindu and Buddhist communities.

Gautam was present in the programme where vows were reportedly taken by people converting to Buddhism to follow Lord Buddha's teachings and give up worship of Hindu deities.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Rajendra Pal Gautam
BJP
Manoj Tiwari
India News

What's Brewing

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

 