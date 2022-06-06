BJP fields Kewal Singh Dhillon for Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll

The BJP on Monday announced Kewal Singh Dhillon as party candidate for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll.
In a statement BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh said, "The BJP Central Election Committee has approved one name for the Lok Sabha bypolls in Punjab."
Dhillon was two-term MLA from on the Congress ticket. The bypoll was necessitated after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann resigned from his Lok Sabha membership. Mann won twice in 2014 and 2019 from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.
On Saturday, the BJP had announced party candidates for bypolls of two Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituencies of different states.
Newly appointed Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha was fielded from the Town Bordowali Assembly constituency.
Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' will contest from Azamgarh and Ghanshyam Lodhi from Rampur Lok Sabha seats.
June 6 is the last day of filing of nomination for the Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls. The polling will be held on June 23 and counting of votes will take place on June 26.
