BJP fixes poll roster in Maha, J'khand, Delhi, Haryana

The BJP on Friday appointed national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav as its in-charge of the assembly elections in Maharashtra which are due in October.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed as in-charge of Haryana, while BJP vice president Om Mathur will be in-charge of Jharkhand. The elections in Haryana and Jharkhand are expected to be held along with Maharashtra.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will be the in-charge of Delhi, where assembly elections are due next year.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and former Karnataka MLA Laxman Savadi will assist Yadav as the election co-in-charges in Maharashtra.

Tomar will be assisted by Uttar Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh as the co in-charge.

Mathur will be assisted by Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Yadav as the co-incharge for Jharkhand.