BJP government disrespected women by arguing they don't deserve command posts in Army: Rahul Gandhi

  • Feb 17 2020, 16:45pm ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2020, 16:45pm ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed the BJP government disrespected Indian women by arguing in Supreme Court that women Army officers did not deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men.

He also lauded the women for standing up and proving the government wrong.

"The government disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn't deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men," he said on Twitter.

He also attached a news report that said the apex court asked the government to grant permanent commission to women in the Army.

