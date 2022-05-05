BJP instigating people on loudspeaker, Hanuman Chalisa issues, says Lalu Prasad

RJD President Lalu Prasad on Wednesday hit out at the BJP and the RSS for trying to instigate people on the loudspeaker and Hanuman Chalisa row.

Lalu Prasad, who was granted bail recently by Ranchi High Court in fodder scam case, was admitted in AIIMS Delhi due to illness. He was discharged on Wednesday afternoon and reached his daughter Misa Bharti's official residence in the national capital.

"It is extremely unfortunate... wrongful things going on in the country. It is just like breaking the country. Why are you going near the mosques to read Hanuman Chalisa? If you want to read Hanuman Chalisa, read it in the temples. They (BJP and RSS) are trying to instigate people of a particular community to react to it so that they could do riots. Such a situation is very bad for the country," he said.

On a possible alliance with Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Lalu Prasad said that there was no such political scenario appearing before him.

Asked to react on the claim of Tej Pratap Yadav who said that he had secret talks with Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad said: "Tej Pratap is my son and I am the chief of the party so I would take the decision and not him."

Lalu Prasad, who looked healthy and in a pleasant mood while interacting with media persons, also said that he will go to Patna after one week.