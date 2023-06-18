BJP leader Khushbu takes exception to DMK speaker's purported comments about her

BJP leader and actor Khushbu Sundar on Sunday slammed a DMK platform speaker for his purported remarks about her, taking exception to his "crass comments."

She uploaded a video of DMK speaker Sivaji Krishnamurthy on her Twitter page and said " the crass comments of this habitual offender shows the political culture prevalent in DMK."

"There are many like him in that rut. Abusing women, passing lewd cheap comments about them goes unchecked and is probably rewarded with more opportunities."

The crass comments of this habitual offender shows the political culture prevalent in DMK. There are many like him in that rut. Abusing women, passing lewd cheap comments about them goes unchecked and is probably rewarded with more opportunities. CM @mkstalin avl, will you accept… pic.twitter.com/vVNV5Cir4C — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 18, 2023

Tagging Chief Minister M K Stalin, she said, "what you don't realise is he not only insults me, but you & a great leader like your father (the late M Karunanidhi). The more space you provide him, the more political space you will lose. Your party is becoming a safe haven for uncouth hooligans. It's such a shame," Sundar, also a member of National Commission for Women (NCW), said.

BJP state president K Annamalai said Krishnamurthy's comments about the Governor and Sundar "are highly condemnable, and we demand immediate action on this repeat offender."

Level of public discourse in Tamil Nadu by DMK men. Thiru @mkstalin, how low will your partymen stoop? Your popular propaganda & your actions are not in tandem. The comments made on the Hon Governor of TN & BJP leader Tmt @khushsundar are highly condemnable, and we demand… https://t.co/3cG8VmDkGw pic.twitter.com/XCRyWe8VOE — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) June 18, 2023

Annamalai also tweeted a clip, in which Krishnamurthy was purported to have made some remarks about the Governor in the light of the portfolio re-allocation in the TN cabinet following the arrest of state minister V Senthil Balaji.

Krishnamurthy had earlier stoked a row over his controversial statements about Governor R N Ravi and was suspended from the party, before it was revoked after he apologised.