BJP like crocodile or python, swallows those with them: Sanjay Raut

A day after Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar complained of step-motherly treatment meted out to his party in the National Democratic Alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the BJP is like a crocodile or python that “swallows” whoever is with it.

Talking to reporters, Raut said this was the reason his party chief Uddhav Thackeray decided to distance himself from the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019, referring to the falling-out between the then undivided Sena and the BJP after Maharashtra assembly polls.

“Shiv Sena distanced itself from the BJP as the party was trying to finish it. The BJP is like a crocodile or python. Whoever goes with them, they are swallowed. Now they (Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs who rebelled against leadership) will realise that Uddhav Thackeray’s stand was right to distance himself from this crocodile,” said Raut.

Read | Shifting Rijiju out of law ministry victory of judicial system: Sanjay Raut

He also claimed that there was a lot of unease in the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“The position of Shiv Sena (UBT) is exactly what Gajanan Kirtikar has said. They (BJP) did not keep their word, they did not give funds to Shiv Sena MLAs, and attempted to insult Shiv Sena leaders.

“So, for the sake of the dignity of Maharashtra and party, Uddhav Thackeray took a decision,” Raut said.

On Friday, Sena MP Kirtikar said, “We are part of the NDA....So our work should be carried out accordingly, and (NDA) constituents should get a (suitable) status. We think we are being given step-motherly treatment.”

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena exited the NDA in 2019 after it joined hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party to create the coalition of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and staked a claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

However, a rebellion by Shinde split the Shiv Sena and resulted in the fall of the MVA government last year. Shinde then tied up with the BJP to become the CM.