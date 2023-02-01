BJP misrule brought Cong, CPI(M) together in Tripura: Manik Sarkar

Leader of Opposition in Tripura Assembly, Manik Sarkar, on Wednesday said that the BJP “misrule” in the state brought the Congress and the CPI(M) together for an electoral understanding ahead of the assembly elections.

The elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16.

Addressing an election rally in Julaibari area in South Tripura district, he said, “The CPI(M) had given a call to all secular and democratic forces to join hands to oust the BJP from power in the state. We got response from the Congress and one more party to restore democracy in the northeastern state and went for an electoral understanding.”

Sarkar said the BJP is afraid and is misleading people by alleging that CPI(M) and Congress had been fighting amongst themselves for several years and they suddenly came together before the polls.

“The BJP's misrule in the last five years has brought the CPI(M) and Congress together… You (BJP) are responsible… The credit goes to you,” he said.

Sarkar said the CPI(M)-led Left Front wants to show the door to the BJP not only in the state but from the Centre.

“The BJP wanted elections in two-three phases for ease of looting votes but we had categorically requested the ECI for single-day election,” he said.

People won’t allow the “miscreants” to loot votes this time, Sarkar said, urging voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers.

“If someone tries to block your way to the booth, clear it and cast your vote and help others to follow your path. The state will suffer if the BJP-IPFT alliance stays in power,” he added.