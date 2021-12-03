BJP MPs 'gatecrash' Opposition protest in Parliament House; shout slogans at one another

Opposition MPs protesting against suspension of 12 lawmakers and BJP members came face to face at Gandhi Statue in Parliament House when they shouted slogans at each other for a brief period on Friday even as both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha functioned without disruption during the day.

Even as the Opposition did not disrupt the proceedings, Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal responded to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's suggestion to resolve the outstanding issues, asking how there could be a reconciliation when the MPs were unwilling to apologise for their unruly behaviour in the Monsoon Session.

The suspended Rajya Sabha MPs were on a sit-in protest since Wednesday at Gandhi Statue, refusing to apologise as demanded by the government for revocation of suspension.

In the morning before the House assembled, a group of BJP MPs, including Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Shiv Pratap Shukla and MP Rakesh Sinha, came to the venue raising placards and slogans against the Opposition.

The Opposition MPs to retorted with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and after a few minutes of commotion, the BJP MPs left for Ambedkar Statue in Parliament House.

"It was to provoke and create a scene. They don't believe in or adhere to Mahatma Gandhi's ideology. Today, there were trying to find a shelter in Gandhi-ji by trying to occupy the space where we were protesting shows their arrogance and disregard for dissent, Congress Rajya Sabha Whip and one of the suspended MPs, Syed Nasir Hussain, told DH.

Trinamool Congress' Dola Sen and Shanta Chetri said the BJP MPs came here in the name of 'Save Constitution'. "They tried to ransack the dharna of ours. Shame on them. We have to fight to save our country and our Constitution."

BJP's G V L Narasimha Rao said they were protesting against the "unruly behaviour and defence" of the Opposition, which was "denigrating the Parliament and Constitution".

The issue also got resonance in the Rajya Sabha when RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said that some BJP members "gatecrashed" the Opposition protest site in Parliament House. "Gatecrashing amounts to taking away the democratic values," he said as he received support from other Opposition MPs.

Naidu then intervened and said he wants to clear a misconception that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak on the suspension of MPs and that he was giv en five minutes to speak during the Zero House on November 30.

"I hope all will work together to resolve this issue. I have suggested to the Leader of the House, the Leader of Opposition and other leaders sit together to discuss and ensure smooth functioning of the House," Naidu said.

Goyal then asked how could there be a reconciliation when the suspended members are not ready to tender an apology. "I want to understand from you sir, what does the Opposition expect from us? I was approached by some MPs from the Opposition. I am happy to meet everybody but... at least a courtesy towards the Chair and nation is an apology. They said we cannot apologise," he said.

"The Opposition members feel what they have done is very legitimate and noble. In these circumstances, what do we talk to the Opposition? Some leaders of opposition parties and some suspended MPs have been making provocative" statements in the last few days. They are saying 'maafi kis baati ki' (What's there to apologise?). This shows they are endorsing the attack on marshals and unruly scenes in the House in the last session," he added.

