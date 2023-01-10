BJP president Nadda chairs meeting of party general secretaries

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the party's national general secretaries to deliberate on the agenda for its two-day national executive here on January 16-17.
Party sources said the leaders took stock of the ongoing organisational and election-related exercises across the country, especially in poll-bound states.
The party national executive is expected to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming polls and other issues of significance, including India's presidency of G20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the party from across the country will be attending the meeting.
