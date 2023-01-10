Nadda chairs meeting of party general secretaries

BJP president Nadda chairs meeting of party general secretaries

Party sources said the leaders took stock of the ongoing organisational and election-related exercises across the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 10 2023, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 13:44 ist
BJP National President J.P. Nadda during a meeting of party's General Secretaries, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the party's national general secretaries to deliberate on the agenda for its two-day national executive here on January 16-17.

Party sources said the leaders took stock of the ongoing organisational and election-related exercises across the country, especially in poll-bound states.

The party national executive is expected to deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming polls and other issues of significance, including India's presidency of G20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders of the party from across the country will be attending the meeting.

BJP
J P Nadda
G20
G20 summit
Narendra Modi
India News

