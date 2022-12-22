BJP promises transfer policy for Dogra employees serving in Kashmir

Barely a day after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha remarked that reserved category employees cannot be transferred, BJP on Thursday said transfer policy will be framed and no one from Jammu be made "guinea pig" in wake of selective killings in Kashmir.

"Come what may, transfer policy will be framed. We will make it happen or else will leave," senior BJP leader Devender Rana told protesting employees outside the BJP headquarters here.

Referring to the protesting reserved category employees who are also camping in Jammu and demanding their relocation, Lt Governor Sinha on Wednesday said, "They should also keep in mind that they are Kashmir division employees and cannot be transferred to Jammu."

Flanked by BJP leaders including former deputy chief minister and Jammu Mayor, Kavinder Gupta, Rana said, "We promise you that transfer policy will be framed. BJP stands with you. Don't think you are week".

In a strong remark, BJP leaders said that no person from Jammu will be made "guinea pigs."

"Any person from Jammu will not be a guinea pig. It is not a matter of policy, but it is a matter of responsibility. We cannot step back on this responsibility," Rana said.

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also said that the demand of the protesting employees will be fulfilled.

Lt Governor Sinha on Wednesday asserted all necessary measures have been taken for the safety of minority community employees including Kashmiri Pandits serving in the Valley, and sent out a “loud and clear” message to those protesting for transfer - no salary for sitting at home.

Sinha had made the remark amid the ongoing protest by migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees and Jammu-based reserved category employees who left the Valley for Jammu in May following the targeted killings of their two colleagues — Rahul Bhat and Rajni Bhalla. The protesting employees have been seeking relocation outside Kashmir.

He said the J & K administration has full sympathy with them and is ready to provide them security or any other assistance.

He also said that the chief secretary has framed a committee to look into their demand. “And I assure them that if there is any chance, we will frame a policy accordingly.”