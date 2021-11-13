BJP, RSS have hijacked Hinduism and Hindutva: Mufti

BJP, RSS have hijacked Hinduism and Hindutva in the name of their own parties, says Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti added that what BJP and RSS are propagating is not Sanatan Dharma

IANS
IANS, Jammu,
  • Nov 13 2021, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 16:18 ist
Former Former Chief Minister and president of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Former Chief Minister and president of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday said that Sanatan Dharma teaches inclusivity and the BJP is an antithesis to that.

Speaking to reporters here, she said what BJP and RSS are propagating is not Sanatan Dharma.

"Sanatan Dharma doesn't teach us communalism, it is about RSS, BJP and Jan Sangh who want to make people fight in the name of communalism. They have hijacked Hinduism and Hindutva. They feel Hindutva and Hinduism are the BJP and RSS, but it is not so," Mufti said.

She asked if they are violent and lynch people in the name of religion, how are they different from others who kill in the name of religion.

"Communal parties can be compared with IS (Islamic State). Those that make Hindus and Muslims fight in the name of religion. They can be compared with the IS or any other party, because both of them kill people in the name of religion."

