<p>Bengaluru: Anantha Academy for Special Education is hosting an inter-school sports fest -- Go Krida: Sports Ka Keeda -- for children with disabilities on Saturday (November 8) 2025.</p><p>The sports fest will be held at the VIBGYOR High School HSR Layout (CBSE School) from 8.30 am.</p><p>The unique event celebrates the athletic spirit of neurodiverse students, resilience, and joy through sports.</p><p>The event celebrates the spirit of diversity and sportsmanship among neurodiverse students, featuring a range of adaptive games such as Medicinal Ball Throw, Bootcamp Challenge, Market Race, Relay Races, Obstacle Races and 100 and 200Mraces.</p><p>Participants will compete in three age levels:</p><p>Level 1: 6–9 years</p><p>Level 2: 10–13 years</p><p>Level 3: 14 years and above</p><p>Competitions will be held across two categories of neurodiverse students:</p><p>GDD / ID / DS (Global Developmental Delay, Intellectual Disability, Down Syndrome)</p><p>ASD / SLD / ADHD (Autism Spectrum Disorder, Specific Learning Disability, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder)</p><p>In addition to the sports events, the day will feature student-led yoga performance ensuring a vibrant and entertaining atmosphere throughout.</p><p>“Our goal is to create opportunities where every student feels valued and celebrated. This event is one such step towards building a more inclusive tomorrow,” said Sharmila Jois Vellal, Founder of Anantha Academy for Special Education.</p>