BJP slams Kejriwal after conman Sukesh's another letter surfaces

The BJP on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a third letter of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar surfaced detailing the 'deals' done at AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse with the consent of Delhi CM.

Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson of the BJP, questioned Kejriwal over Chandrashekhar's allegations.

Speaking to IANS, Poonawalla "This is why Satyendra Jain has not been removed from the Cabinet by Delhi CM Kejriwal despite the court not granting him relief... so that he can do extortion from inside the Tihar jail. Imagine the number of people from whom money has been extorted. This is just one case. Rs 50 crore was taken for a Rajya Sabha seat, more money was demanded for the expansion of the Aam Aadmi Party in the South. Now there is evidence of transactions made at Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse. The car number and the mode of transaction have been given in detail. It is also clear that Mr Kejriwal did attend the party of Sukesh. He was also in touch with Sukesh and all this was done at his behest."

Yet another candid confession from Sukesh that exposes the true face of AAP - a party of Ugai, thagai, lutai Details of cash payments involving 2 ministers of AAP with consent of Arvind Kejriwal. Why is Mr Kejriwal not sacking Satyendra Jain & K Gehlot for a fair probe 1/n pic.twitter.com/r3z1oplspk — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 7, 2022

"Now Kejriwal must stop playing the victimhood card and allow a free and fair probe and that will be possible when only the two ministers step down. Instead of playing this victimhood and diverting the attention, Kejriwal should tell what action he will take on 'chaar yaar of corruption and bhrashtachar...'," he added.

On being asked why Delhi CM was not sacking his "corrupt" minister, Poonawala said, "The reason why Kejriwal is not sacking any of them is because they will spill the beans... that is why Kerjiwal is giving them protection by calling them 'kattar immandar'."

Poonawalla further asked, "Did Arvind Kejriwal attend Sukesh's party? Was money given at K Gehlot farmhouse? Was Rs 10 cr given as protection money? Was Rs 50 cr given for Rajya Sabha. Was more money extorted for expansion of AAP in other states?"