Parliament Live: Budget Session to resume today; Congress looks to save face

The Budget Session of Parliament resumes today, just days after the announcement of results of Assembly elections in 5 states. A buoyant BJP will be walking in with extra confidence into Parliament, while a diminished Congress will be looking to re-assert its position in the Opposition. Stay tuned for live updates.
Cong looks to save face in Parliament after poll fiasco
A buoyant BJP will be walking in with extra confidence into Parliament on Monday as the second leg of the Budget Session begins while a diminished Congress will be looking to re-assert its position in the Opposition following dismal performance in the just-concluded Assembly elections to five states.
CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the decision of slashing EPFO interest rate to 8.1% from 8.5%, a 43 year low - ANI
AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha regarding not changing the original building of Mahatma Gandhi in Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad - ANI