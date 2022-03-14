Parliament Live: Budget Session to resume today; Congress looks to save face

  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 08:05 ist
The Budget Session of Parliament resumes today, just days after the announcement of results of Assembly elections in 5 states. A buoyant BJP will be walking in with extra confidence into Parliament, while a diminished Congress will be looking to re-assert its position in the Opposition. Stay tuned for live updates.
  • 07:52

    Cong looks to save face in Parliament after poll fiasco

    A buoyant BJP will be walking in with extra confidence into Parliament on Monday as the second leg of the Budget Session begins while a diminished Congress will be looking to re-assert its position in the Opposition following dismal performance in the just-concluded Assembly elections to five states.

    Read more

  • 07:45

    CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the decision of slashing EPFO interest rate to 8.1% from 8.5%, a 43 year low - ANI

  • 07:45

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha regarding not changing the original building of Mahatma Gandhi in Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad - ANI