CAA has no provision to take away citizenship: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing the party of misleading people over the amended Citizenship Act.
He also clarified that the legislation had no provision to take away citizenship.
"I challenge Rahul Baba that let me know if there is even a single line in the Act regarding the withdrawal of anyone's citizenship. Don't misguide and divide people over the CAA," he added.
Amit Shah said he wanted to ask the minorities, especially Muslims, to look into the CAA, which was now available on the government website.
"Go through the Act. No one will lose citizenship," he added.
Pakistan failed to implement the Nehru-Liaquat pact to protect religious and other rights of the minorities, Shah said, adding that it prompted the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to table the legislation in Parliament.
