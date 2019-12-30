CAA stir: Cong seeks probe into cops' unlawful conduct

The Congress on Monday made a strong demand for a judicial enquiry into the "unlawful conduct" of the Uttar Pradesh police during protests in the state against the amended Citizenship Act.

The 14-page memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel was signed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party state president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The Congress noted that the conduct of the police had been observed and reported to be patently unlawful, destructive of the rule of law and repressive of honest citizens.

"This is unbefitting of a force that is dutybound to safeguard and protect the rights of every citizen," said the memorandum handed over to the governor by Lallu and some other senior leaders.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is present in Lucknow, was, however, not part of the delegation that went to the Raj Bhawan.