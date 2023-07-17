Chirag Paswan joins NDA after meeting with BJP's Nadda

Chirag Paswan joins NDA after meeting with BJP chief J P Nadda

The development comes a day ahead of the ruling National Democratic Alliance meeting.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2023, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 19:35 ist
BJP chief J P Nadda and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan. Credit: Twitter/@JPNadda

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, BJP chief J P Nadda announced on Monday.

Nadda, who met Chirag Paswan in Delhi, welcomed him into the "NDA family".

Also Read | 38 parties confirm participation in NDA meet: BJP chief J P Nadda

The development comes a day ahead of the ruling National Democratic Alliance meeting.

Paswan also met Home Minister Amit Shah and described his discussion on the issues related to the alliance with BJP as "positive".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chirag Paswan
Lok Janshakti Party
BJP
NDA
J P Nadda
Amit Shah
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

 