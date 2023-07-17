Chirag Paswan joins NDA after meeting with BJP chief J P Nadda

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, BJP chief J P Nadda announced on Monday.
Nadda, who met Chirag Paswan in Delhi, welcomed him into the "NDA family".
Also Read | 38 parties confirm participation in NDA meet: BJP chief J P Nadda
The development comes a day ahead of the ruling National Democratic Alliance meeting.
Paswan also met Home Minister Amit Shah and described his discussion on the issues related to the alliance with BJP as "positive".
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Learning, memory genes originated 650 mn years ago
Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew
ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move
10 yrs since Kedarnath tragedy, lessons remain unlearnt
'13.5 cr out of multidimensional poverty in 5 yrs'
Lord Shiva devotee Ukrainian woman does Amarnath Yatra
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic
Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets
Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France