Choose between 'AAP Nirbhar' and 'Atmanirbhar': Shah

Choose between 'AAP Nirbhar' and 'Atmanirbhar', says Amit Shah ahead of MCD polls

Shah claimed Kejriwal was under the impression that development comes from advertisements

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 20 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 14:52 ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wanted Delhi to be 'AAP Nirbhar', while the BJP wanted the national capital to be 'Atmanirbhar', and asked the people to choose between the two in the MCD elections.

At the launch of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Tehkhand here, Shah also accused the Kejriwal government of step-motherly treatment to the erstwhile three civic bodies and said it owed Rs 40,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

Also read: BJP leader dubs Kejriwal 'anti-Hindu' over firecrackers ban in Delhi

"They (Kejriwal-led party) wants Delhi to be 'AAP Nirbhar'. We want it to become 'Atmanirbhar'. In the next Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, people will have to decide if they want to be 'AAP Nirbhar' or 'Atmanirbhar'," Shah said at the event in south Delhi.

Alleging that the AAP government had been spending heavily on publicity, he claimed Kejriwal was under the impression that development comes from advertisements, but "this illusion can last only for five to seven years".

"People will have to choose between 'Vigyapan ki Rajniti' (politics of advertisement) and 'Vikas ki Rajniti' (politics of development)," he added.

With completion of the delimitation process to alter wards under MCD limits and the Centre's approval for the final draft, the last hurdle to hold the civic body polls has been cleared. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
BJP
AAP
Delhi
Elections
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

 