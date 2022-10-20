Choose between 'AAP Nirbhar' and 'Atmanirbhar', says Amit Shah ahead of MCD polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wanted Delhi to be 'AAP Nirbhar', while the BJP wanted the national capital to be 'Atmanirbhar', and asked the people to choose between the two in the MCD elections.

At the launch of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Tehkhand here, Shah also accused the Kejriwal government of step-motherly treatment to the erstwhile three civic bodies and said it owed Rs 40,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

"They (Kejriwal-led party) wants Delhi to be 'AAP Nirbhar'. We want it to become 'Atmanirbhar'. In the next Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, people will have to decide if they want to be 'AAP Nirbhar' or 'Atmanirbhar'," Shah said at the event in south Delhi.

Alleging that the AAP government had been spending heavily on publicity, he claimed Kejriwal was under the impression that development comes from advertisements, but "this illusion can last only for five to seven years".

"People will have to choose between 'Vigyapan ki Rajniti' (politics of advertisement) and 'Vikas ki Rajniti' (politics of development)," he added.

With completion of the delimitation process to alter wards under MCD limits and the Centre's approval for the final draft, the last hurdle to hold the civic body polls has been cleared.