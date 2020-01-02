Cong, allies against refugees, not Pakistan: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress and its allies opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying they are against giving relief to those who have been brutalised and victimised in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering at Sree Siddaganga Matha. He is on a two-day visit to Karnataka to present the Krishi Karman Award. At the address, he said, "I am fortunate to begin the new year 2020 on this pious land. I wish this holy energy of Sree Siddaganga Mutt enriches the lives of everybody in our country."

"Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion, religious minorities are being persecuted there. The persecuted have been forced to migrate to India as refugees. Congress and its allies don't speak against Pakistan, instead, they are taking out rallies against these persecuted minorities and refugees."

"India has entered the third decade of the 21st century with new vigour and energy. I'm sure you remember the kind of atmosphere that existed in the country at the beginning of the last decade. But this third decade has started with strong expectations & aspirations," said PM Modi

"Anti-CAA protestors should raise their voice against Pak's atrocities of the past. We can't leave persecuted minorities from Pakistan to meet their fate we have a responsibility to protect them. Those who are agitating against the Parliament of India today, I want to convey that today there is an urgent need to expose the activities of Pakistan at the international level. If you have to agitate, raise your voice against Pakistan's actions of the last 70 years "

"Today, in this holy land, I have three requests for you. We have to always take cognisance of our old culture. We have an obligation to protect nature and not use single-use plastic. We also need to conserve water."

"In India, we have respected gurus and rishis as leaders. I take your blessings and the blessings of gurus to fulfill our duties," said PM Modi.

