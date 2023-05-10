Cong in Rajasthan taking soft stand against terror: PM

Cong govt in Rajasthan taking a soft stand against terrorists, alleges PM Modi

He also alleged that there was a complete breakdown of law and order in Rajasthan under Congress's rule

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 10 2023, 17:42 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 17:42 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of following a policy of "appeasement" and taking a soft stand against terrorists, as he blamed the acquittal of the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts accused on this.

Also Read |  Ashok Gehlot keeps Rajasthan on boil, riles up Sachin Pilot

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Abu Road, he took a dig at the Congress infighting and said, "The chief minister does not trust his MLAs, they don't trust him."

Referring to the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts, the prime minister alleged that the Congress government in the state did not fight the case strongly, leading to the acquittals.

He also alleged that there was a complete breakdown of law and order in Rajasthan under Congress's rule.

"Congress govt in Rajasthan is afraid to take action against criminals because of vote bank politics," PM Modi alleged.

Indian Politics
Rajasthan
Congress
Narendra Modi
Terrorism

