Cong president not just a post, but a belief system: Rahul Gandhi

On the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress leader said that the yatra "aims to tell people that they need to unite"

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2022, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 15:31 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: Twitter/@RahulGandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday adviced all party president aspirants to "represent the vision of India."

"It's not a post, but a belief system. It represents the vision of India," Gandhi said. 

Hinting at the BJP, Rahul said, "We're fighting a machine that has captured the institutional framework of this country. It has unlimited money and ability to buy, pressurise and threaten people. The outcome of that is what you've seen in Goa."

On the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', the Congress leader said that the yatra "aims to tell people that they need to unite".

On the nation-wide raids on the offices and other premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Gandhi said that "all forms of communalism regardless where they come from should be combated." "There should be zero tolerance towards communalism and it should be combated," he added. 

"What we decided at Udaipur, we expect that commitment to be maintained," Gandhi said on being asked whether he would stand by the Udaipur chintan shivir decision on one-man, one-post.

(With PTI inputs)

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Indian Politics

