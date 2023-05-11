Cong submits 'breach of privilege' notice against PM Modi for 'misrepresenting' Sonia Gandhi's speech

Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore has submitted a breach of privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "misrepresenting" Sonia Gandhi's speech during Karnataka Assembly elections and attributing the 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark to her.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Tagore asked him to refer the matter to the Privileges Committee under Rule 222 of the Lok Sabha Rule of Procedures and hold a discussion in the Monsoon Session.

"The Prime Minister as the representative of the BJP party in the Karnataka election has raised false accusations against the Congress against their commitment to protecting the unity and sovereignty of the state of Karnataka if [it] wins the election," he said.

"The remarks of the Prime Minister misrepresent the statement of Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress (Parliamentary) Party, that the meaning of protecting sovereignty as meant by the Congress is the plan to separate the state from India," he said in his letter to Birla.

He claimed that such a statement was "highly obnoxious" and would set "a wrong precedence" for the people who acquire high positions in this country either now or in the future.

"In precise, the Prime Minister has informed that 'Congress indicates that Congress considers Karnataka separate from India'," Tagore noted.

"Therefore, it is pertinent that the Speaker refer the issue to the Committee of Parliamentary Privileges under Rule 222 and allow the same for discussion in the next Lok Sabha session as well as the House should rebuke the state of the prime minister seeking an explanation from him," Tagore said.

Modi had alleged that the "Shahi Parivar" of the Congress wanted Karnataka to secede from India after the Congress tweeted, attributing to Sonia, a remark which she did not make in her speech in Hubballi.

Congress had tweeted, "CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

However, the Congress later told the Election Commission, "the word 'sovereignty' was never used by Sonia Gandhi-ji in her speech dated May 6, 2023, at Hubballi, Karnataka. Since this has been erroneously reported - it is being deleted."