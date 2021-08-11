Cong appoints Syed Hussain, Chhaya Verma as whips in RS

Congress appoints MPs Syed Naseer Hussain and Chhaya Verma as whips in Rajya Sabha

  • Aug 11 2021, 15:37 ist
The Congress party on Wednesday announced that it has appointed MPs Syed Naseer Hussain and Chhaya Verma as whips of the Parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha.

