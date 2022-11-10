Congress leader kicks up row with ‘party protected RSS’ remarks

Cong leader sparks row with 'party protected RSS' claim

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 10 2022, 03:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 03:19 ist
KPCC chief K Sudhakaran. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran on Wednesday claimed that the Congress had shielded the RSS from CPI(M) attacks in the outfit’s early days in Kerala.

The statement triggered a row with the CPI(M) alleging that the Congress-RSS nexus was nothing surprising.

Speaking at a function, Sudhakaran said, “Years back, when the RSS tried to set up their units in Kannur district, the CPI(M) attacked them. Congress workers were then engaged to give protection to RSS. It was not due to any support for RSS’ ideologies, but to ensure the protection of the basic right of all organisations to work in a democracy.”

Even as the CPI(M) flayed Sudhakaran’s statement, he stood by it.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that there was no surprise in Sudhakaran’s statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

