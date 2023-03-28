Congress moots bringing no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker for partiality in Rahul's disqualification

Congress is mulling moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of being partial in his actions against the Opposition, sources said on Tuesday.

The trigger for the move came following the issuance of a notification disqualifying Rahul Gandhi, a day after his conviction in a defamation case as well as claims that the Opposition was not getting a chance to raise the Adani issue.

Congress sources said the Speaker allowed BJP ministers to raise allegations against Rahul over his 'democracy in danger' remarks in London earlier this month but despite two letters and a meeting, Rahul was not given an opportunity to give a "personal explanation" under rules of Lok Sabha.

The Congress MPs upped the ante since Monday by tearing paper and throwing it along with black scarves at the chair on two occasions.

Suggestion for moving the motion was raised at a meeting of Congress MPs. Sources said a decision has been taken to first approach other Opposition parties for their views as well as support.

However, some of the Opposition parties are not enthused with the idea as it could divert attention from the fight against the Modi government. "The target is not the Speaker. Why waste energy and get distracted?" a senior Opposition leader asked.

A senior Trinamool Congress leader said the Congress should focus on the larger picture and do not take steps that could make other parties uncomfortable.