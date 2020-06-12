Congress puts up show of unity in Rajasthan ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

With MLAs secured in a resort, Congress on Friday (June 12) put up a show of unity with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot exuding confidence of winning the June 19 Rajya Sabha elections and accusing the BJP of indulging in “horse-trading”.

Congress leaders accused the BJP of fielding a fourth candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls only to trigger defections in the ruling party ranks.

“However, BJP continues conspiring to break up the governments even during the coronavirus period. Not a single vote in Rajasthan will go into their kitty and both our candidates will win,” Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who has been appointed election observer for the Rajya Sabha elections, accused the BJP of “denigrating democracy” by “stealing the mandate” by engineering defections.

Congress has fielded AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, while BJP has named Rajendra Gehlot and Onkar Singh Lakhawat as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls.

“If a thief comes to your home with the intention to steal, will you not take adequate safeguards,” Surjewala said to questions on the reason for keeping MLAs in the resort.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia hit back at the chief minister accusing him of staging a “political drama” by levelling baseless allegations.

“I have been observing him since the last few days, he has been speaking as a man who has become mentally unstable and says whatever comes to his mind. His statements reflect the despair,” Poonia said.

In Delhi, Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission accusing the BJP of misusing official machinery to harass Congress MLAs in Gujarat, including Punjabbhai Vansh for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls in the state.