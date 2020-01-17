Congress questions PM Modi-Amit Shah's silence on Davinder arrest

Alleging a major cover up, the Congress on Thursday stepped up attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence over the arrest of Jammu & Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh while ferrying terrorists.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sought to know under whose orders was Singh carrying out “acts of treason” as revelations about his links to last February’s Pulwama attack and 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru emerged.

“DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi,” Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

The former Congress president said Singh must be put on trial in a fast track court within six months and given the harshest possible sentence for treason if found guilty.

Priyanka said Singh’s arrest raised “disturbing questions” critical to India’s national security. “It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances. Whose orders was he working under,” she said.

Priyanka called for a full investigation into the case and noted that helping terrorists plan attacks on India amounted to treason. Congresshasclaimed that the J&K Police officer was part of a “larger conspiracy” with links to the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.