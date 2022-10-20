Congress rigged its prez polls to make Kharge win, alleges BJP

Cong rigged prez poll to make Kharge win, alleges BJP

The saffron party, which has been attacking Kharge even before he was elected the grand-old party's president, is now terming him to be a rubber stamp

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of rigging its presidential polls to make Mallikarjun Kharge win so that he can be remote controlled by the Gandhi family.

The saffron party, which has been attacking Kharge even before he was elected the grand-old party's president, is now terming him to be a rubber stamp.

Questioning Congress' entire presidential poll process, BJP IT cell media national head Amit Malviya on Thursday accused the the grand-old party of rigging the polls and making Kharge emerge winner.

Read | Crucial polls over, Congress faces revival task

Taking to Twitter, Malivya posted: "The Congress President election was rigged with such precision that Mallikarjun Kharge got 88 per cent of the votes, just short of the 90 per cent mark, which could have given Tharoor the option to trigger a formal complaint alleging malpractice. He was denied that manoeuvre too."

After the poll results were out, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor congratulated Kharge but during counting of votes polled, Tharoor camp had alleged of rigging.

It is evident from the statements of the BJP leaders that they will time and again flag the issue that the "Congress has repeated its UPA government's formula of Manmohan Singh on Kharge".

